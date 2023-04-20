Gourmet Guys annual fundraiser takes place Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 20th annual Gourmet Guys fundraiser, which is a benefit for the Center for Active Generations, takes place Sunday. Wendy McDonnel, from Active Generations, and Joe Kippley, who will be one of the chefs, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday. It takes place from 4pm-6pm at the Center for Active Generations, and tickets are still available.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.