Gourmet Guys annual fundraiser takes place Sunday

The 20th annual Gourmet Guys fundraiser, which is a benefit for the Center for Active Generations, takes place Sunday.
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 20th annual Gourmet Guys fundraiser, which is a benefit for the Center for Active Generations, takes place Sunday. Wendy McDonnel, from Active Generations, and Joe Kippley, who will be one of the chefs, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday. It takes place from 4pm-6pm at the Center for Active Generations, and tickets are still available.

