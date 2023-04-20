Herreid School closed Thursday due to intruder

HERREID, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown person attempted to enter the school on Wednesday.

On their Facebook page, the school district said someone tried to enter the school twice around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The person did not get in, but aroused concerns. Students who were at the school were told to leave and police were called. Authorities reportedly caught up with the suspect.

Details are limited at this time, but an investigation is ongoing. No information on arrests or charges has been released at this time.

