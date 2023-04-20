Avera Medical Minute
Jim Glogowski enjoying his time as new head coach of USF Football

Cougars new football coach wants to win and have fun
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USF Cougars are making great use of this time in spring football to get acclimated to their brand new head coach Jim Glogowski and his system.

Luckily for the players he’s pretty laid back. He still wants to win as much as anybody, but wants to enjoy every day along the way.

USF Football Coach Jim Glogowski says, “The biggest thing is just getting to know the guys and building relationships. Because if they don’t know you and know you care they’re not going to listen and trust you. So that’s really what we’re focused on. I feel fortunate that we have a great staff here that’s working hard with these guys. The kids have really dug in and they want to be coached and they want to learn and so we’re really excited about the future.”

Cal Botsford, USF Lineman says, “Shout out to coach Bieto and Coach McCall. I mean they’ve been awesome right now, really hands on. For me just myself it’s like similar but different techniques. But it’s nice having guys that are more hands on.”

The Cougars have high expectations regardless of who the coach is. From Young to DeBoer to Stugart to Anderson and now Glogowski... Making the playoffs is expected. So Coach Glo does step into a winning culture for sure.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

