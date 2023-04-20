Avera Medical Minute
Local Make-A-Wish chapter receives surprise $100,000 gift

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Ty Eschenbaum of the Ty Eschenbaum Foundation surprised the local Make-A-Wish chapter with a $100,000 donation.

The money will help make the wishes of children with critical illnesses come true. Eschenbaum’s foundation was created in memory of his late wife, Autumn, who was passionate about children.

“Keeping Autumn’s spirit alive and her love for kids, her tender heart for kids, that is very important for me, very personal for me,” explained Eschenbaum. “But then getting to meet all of these kids and meet their families and hear their stories, and I remember what it is like to go through a lot of that stuff, so it hits me about as hard as anybody.”

The foundation also supports missionary causes in memory of Eschenbaum’s brother, Calder, who passed away in 2021.

