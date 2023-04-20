More Morning Showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some more showers will roll through the region off and on this morning. You may even hear a rumble of thunder with any rain this morning. The wind is going to be ramping up as well, especially in western South Dakota. Wind gusts for most of us will be around 40 mph but out west, we could see gusts near 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is set to go into effect west of the Missouri River at 10 a.m. CDT and last until 1 a.m. CDT. Highs today will be stuck in the 40s and 50s.

On Friday, due to cooler temperatures, there will be some snowflakes mixing in with some light rain showers similar to what we saw over parts of the region this past weekend. Snow accumulations would be minor, if at all, and would mainly take place on grassy surfaces. Travel disruptions aren’t expected. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s for most of the region. We’ll stay breezy on Friday, as well.

The weekend is looking a little cool and breezy, especially on Saturday. Highs will be stuck in the 40s with wind gusts around 30 mph. We should see less wind, more sunshine, and some warmer temps for Sunday with highs back in the 50s. Next week, high temperatures look to stay mainly in the 50s with a chance for some rain by the middle of the week.

