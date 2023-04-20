Avera Medical Minute
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million

(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Lindell has been ordered to pay $5 million as part of a challenge issued to cyber security experts to prove his election fraud data wasn’t really from the 2020 election.

Software developer Robert Zeidman debunked Lindell’s data and sued Lindell for not paying up.

According to CNN, an arbitration panel found Zeidman successfully met Lindell’s challenge and ruled that not paying Zeidman was a breach of contract.

“Zeidman signed up for the challenge, agreed to its contractual terms and discovered Lindell’s data to be largely nonsensical,” CNN reports.

Lindell told CNN in a phone interview that “this will end up in court,” and he persists in claims that electric voting machines contributed to fraud in the 2020 election.

It is unclear if Zeidman will be able to collect his payout.

