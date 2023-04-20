Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Name released in Brookings County fatal crash

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released the name of the man who died in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Sinai, South Dakota, on Sunday.

A 2004 Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on 457th Ave. near 218th Street and entered the east ditch. The vehicle then rolled multiple times.

Jon Colburn was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
UPDATE: Herreid School intruder scare believed to be ruse
A Sisseton man charged for the 1992 murder of a minor in Roberts County has pled not guilty.
Sisseton man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder
A car accident on Minnesota Ave. caused traffic delays in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
Car accident in downtown Sioux Falls delays traffic
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Developing: Body of missing woman found in Watertown

Latest News

Students make traditional indigenous ribbon skirts at Whittier
Students make traditional indigenous ribbon skirts at Whittier
Community HealthCare Association offers advice for South Dakotans losing Medicaid coverage
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million
Developing: Body of missing woman found in Watertown