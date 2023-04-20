Name released in Brookings County fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released the name of the man who died in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Sinai, South Dakota, on Sunday.

A 2004 Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on 457th Ave. near 218th Street and entered the east ditch. The vehicle then rolled multiple times.

Jon Colburn was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

