Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Report: Jonathan Majors faces more abuse allegations

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese...
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors is refuting a new report of allegations of abuse.

The Marvel star is preparing for a court appearance on domestic violence charges in May, but Variety released a report that multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse.

The report says alleged victims of abuse are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney declined to comment.

CNN reached out to Marvel and additional representatives for Majors for comment.

His attorney says Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone.

In March, Majors was accused of assaulting a woman who later recanted her story.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
Herreid School closed Thursday due to intruder
A Sisseton man charged for the 1992 murder of a minor in Roberts County has pled not guilty.
Sisseton man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder
A car accident on Minnesota Ave. caused traffic delays in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
Car accident in downtown Sioux Falls delays traffic
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
The dog has been taken in by Almost Home Canine Rescue.
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty

Latest News

FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
Xaviera Steele
Teacher and student charged in fight at N.C. high school
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Suspect in deadly Maine shootings to appear in court
The 20th annual Gourmet Guys fundraiser, which is a benefit for the Center for Active...
Gourmet Guys annual fundraiser takes place Sunday
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden delivers remarks at leaders’ forum on climate