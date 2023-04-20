SDSU reports decline in student debt from graduate data

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The cost of tuition at most colleges in the nation has skyrocketed, leaving students with a lot of debt to pay off. That trend might not always be the case, however.

South Dakota State University is actually reporting a decline in student debt of their last graduating class. It’s a trend that they hope to see continue, and the school attributes this to affordable tuition and more financial aid options.

Kailee Schultz is a recent graduate of South Dakota State, where she studied business economics. Originally from Pierre, other than staying closer to home, affordability was important to her in her college search that brought her to Brookings. Now, she lives and works in Sioux Falls with no stress of paying back loans. Schultz works for the FDIC and got her job right out of college. Schultz credits SDSU for giving her the skills she needed for her career through hands-on learning in her classes.

“I felt really lucky with my experience with the financial side of college,” said Schultz. “I was lucky enough to get some scholarships from the local people and the local community and so that was really helpful in lowering the cost. And then on top of that, SDSU being such an affordable place to go to school, I actually was able to graduate from college completely debt-free.”

In recent years, SDSU noticed a decline in average student debt upon graduation, something they attributed to higher scholarships and lower tuition rates.

“We monitor this very carefully because affordability is number one on our mind for students,” said SDSU President Barry Dunn. “We need to get them a great degree and into the workforce with as little debt as we possibly can.”

Affordability is not just a growing trend at SDSU. The state of South Dakota itself is standing out. According to data provided by the South Dakota Board of Regents, South Dakota students have the lowest average student loan balance in the country. They also have the seventh lowest delinquency rate. This is in part because of legislation providing more scholarships and a freeze on tuition prices for the third straight year.

“Next fall, students will come at the exact same price as three years ago and that’s a big deal when you have inflation like we do, to be able to keep the cost of higher education very flat in a hyper inflationary time,” explained Dunn.

It’s encouraging news for students finishing high school, because debt is a frequent topic in their college search.

“Especially at 18, when you’re graduating from high school, that’s such a hard thing to think about and I was under the impression that that was going to be the case for me when I was looking at schools. There are options for people who are worried about cost and you really can graduate without a huge amount of student debt,” said Schultz.

Schultz is not alone. Nearly a third of the class of 2022 at SDSU completed their undergraduate degree with no federal debt (31%). South Dakota State reports that its tuition is 39% less than the University of Minnesota, 24% less than the University of Nebraska, and 16% less than North Dakota State University. Their average debt is declining (last year was at $22,000) and so is their default rate (1%).

The total cost of higher education in South Dakota has gone down in the last year by 0.6% and in the region, it’s the only state with a downward trend.

With the student debt crisis in the United States becoming more widely known, students are becoming more financially literate. It was especially helpful for Schultz to be more financially literate.

“It’s one of the things that helped me the most in school. To understand what it costs, understand how to pay for it, and understand how that would impact my education. I did a lot of research and that was a huge factor in helping me manage what that was going to cost me and, now, being debt free out of college, I owe that to that financial literacy and doing that research.”

SDSU has seen a positive response to the lowering total cost and the lowering amount of debt post-graduation. Dunn says that this Fall they had the largest freshman class that they’ve had in five years and student retention is up significantly as well.

Dunn notes that dual credit courses also contributed to a more affordable college experience because taking courses in high school can sometimes take off a semester or sometimes even a full year. Dunn is a former SDSU student and faculty member, himself, and he takes great pride in the direction of the University and is humbled to serve as president.

We are less than a month away from SDSU’s graduation. This year’s class continues the trend of less debt than the year prior and is significantly lower than the national average.

Institutions in the state also provide financial aid resources like scholarships, FAFSA assistance, and on-campus jobs for students. They hope to keep higher education more affordable in the state for years to come.

