SDSU’s Aaron Johnston will coach another Team USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State head coach Aaron Johnston has been named to the coaching staff for the USA Women’s AmeriCup Team, which is set to compete at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup this summer in Leon, Mexico.

Kamie Ethridge (Washington State) will serve as the head coach for the AmeriCup and will be assisted by Johnston and Katrina Merriweather (Cincinnati). All three coaches have previous USA Basketball coaching experience.”On behalf of the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee, we are thrilled to have Kamie Ethridge, Aaron Johnston and Katrina Merriweather leading this year’s AmeriCup squad,” said Doug Bruno, chair, USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee. “USA Basketball could not have chosen a more experienced head coach than Coach Ethridge to lead this team. She is a proven champ as a player and coach. Coach Johnston is a tremendous teacher and tactician, while Coach Merriweather has done a fantastic job wherever she has coached.”

Johnston previously served as an assistant coach for the 2021 USA Women’s U19 National Team. Johnston helped guide USA to a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup. He was also a court coach for the 2019 USA U19 and Pan American Games team trials.

Johnston recently completed his 23rd season at the helm of the Jackrabbit squad. SDSU went 29-6 this year, bringing his career record to 571-185 for a .755 all-time win percentage. The Jacks won both the Summit League regular season and postseason championship and made their 11th trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Ethridge, who has led the Washington State Cougars since 2018, was named the 2022-23 National Coach of the Year by The Athletic after guiding the team to its first-ever Pac-12 Tournament title.

Merriweather was recently named the head coach at Cincinnati, her alma mater, after compiling a 151-70 record over the past seven seasons at both Memphis and Wright State.

Since the event’s inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCup gold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021.In addition to the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will participate in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup. The draw is set to take place in May.The 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team will be announced following team trials next month in Colorado Springs.

