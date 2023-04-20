Sanford’s ‘Wall of Heroes’ honors organ donors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - April is Donate Life Month, a time to celebrate both living and passed organ donors.

Sanford’s “Wall of Heroes” celebrates those who gave others life.

Carol Cressman is the mother of Ryan, who she described as being an athletic, energetic 22-year-old before suffering from brain bleeds.

“He had a great big smile. He had the bluest eyes, and the one thing I miss the most about him is he gave the best hugs ever,” said Cressman. “In January of 2012, Ryan came into this hospital — to Sanford — and he was here for about 21 days.”

The bleeding caused irreparable damage, and the Cressman family decided that withdrawing life-supporting care was the best way to honor Ryan’s wishes.

“But we also knew that he would want to do something else. He was a giver, and he and I had had conversations about organ donation,” said Cressman.

The Cressmans were not the only ones discussing organ donation at the time.

Bob Cook was placed on the organ transplant list in 2011 after suffering from five heart attacks. On January 28, 2012, Ryan Cressman died, and on January 29, 2012, Bob Cook and two others received an extended chance at life.

“And over the next year, I just slowly went into more heart failure. My heart had had too much damage,” said Cook.

“So Bob has Ryan’s heart and Ryan’s kidney. And the one thing that is so amazing is to think that today, it’s 11 years and almost 3 months later — my son’s heart is still beating,” expressed Cressman.

Bob said that his connection with the Cressman family since his transplant is what has kept his life full.

“Carol Cressman is probably one of the most compassionate people I ever met in my life. To be embracing me while grieving is something bigger than a lot of us are sometimes. It just amazes me,” explained Cook.

The “Wall of Heroes” is part of what Carol says is keeping her son’s memory alive.

“You know, it’s been 11 years since Ryan died, and I miss him every day. But when I walk by here, and I know that I see his face, it’s just another acknowledgment that he made a difference,” said Cressman.

