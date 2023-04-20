Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford’s ‘Wall of Heroes’ honors organ donors

Sioux Falls organ donation leads to new life, new connection
Sioux Falls organ donation leads to new life, new connection(Dakota News Now)
By Zoe Shriner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - April is Donate Life Month, a time to celebrate both living and passed organ donors.

Sanford’s “Wall of Heroes” celebrates those who gave others life.

Carol Cressman is the mother of Ryan, who she described as being an athletic, energetic 22-year-old before suffering from brain bleeds.

“He had a great big smile. He had the bluest eyes, and the one thing I miss the most about him is he gave the best hugs ever,” said Cressman. “In January of 2012, Ryan came into this hospital — to Sanford — and he was here for about 21 days.”

The bleeding caused irreparable damage, and the Cressman family decided that withdrawing life-supporting care was the best way to honor Ryan’s wishes.

“But we also knew that he would want to do something else. He was a giver, and he and I had had conversations about organ donation,” said Cressman.

The Cressmans were not the only ones discussing organ donation at the time.

Bob Cook was placed on the organ transplant list in 2011 after suffering from five heart attacks. On January 28, 2012, Ryan Cressman died, and on January 29, 2012, Bob Cook and two others received an extended chance at life.

“And over the next year, I just slowly went into more heart failure. My heart had had too much damage,” said Cook.

“So Bob has Ryan’s heart and Ryan’s kidney. And the one thing that is so amazing is to think that today, it’s 11 years and almost 3 months later — my son’s heart is still beating,” expressed Cressman.

Bob said that his connection with the Cressman family since his transplant is what has kept his life full.

“Carol Cressman is probably one of the most compassionate people I ever met in my life. To be embracing me while grieving is something bigger than a lot of us are sometimes. It just amazes me,” explained Cook.

The “Wall of Heroes” is part of what Carol says is keeping her son’s memory alive.

“You know, it’s been 11 years since Ryan died, and I miss him every day. But when I walk by here, and I know that I see his face, it’s just another acknowledgment that he made a difference,” said Cressman.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
UPDATE: Herreid School intruder scare believed to be ruse
A Sisseton man charged for the 1992 murder of a minor in Roberts County has pled not guilty.
Sisseton man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder
A car accident on Minnesota Ave. caused traffic delays in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
Car accident in downtown Sioux Falls delays traffic
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Developing: Body of missing woman found in Watertown

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office says there is no further threat to the public and Herreid...
Sioux Falls woman calls in hoax shooter threat to Herreid school to escape authorities
School was called off for Herreid students on Thursday after a woman tried to escape...
Sioux Falls woman calls in hoax shooter threat to Herreid school to escape authorities
Funds for ‘workforce housing’ likely won’t be ready for this year
Funds for ‘workforce housing’ likely won’t be ready for this year