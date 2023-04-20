Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SiouxFalls.Business reports Lucky’s adding second location

SiouxFalls.Business reports Lucky’s adding second location
SiouxFalls.Business reports Lucky’s adding second location(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, a vacant former restaurant on the south side of the city will be home to a second Lucky’s location.

Owner Kevin Tupy is purchasing the former Cody’s Smokehouse BBQ building at 6401 south Louise Avenue.

Tupy has been the owner of Lucky’s on Phillips Avenue since 2021, and he wants the second location to keep the same focus of entertainment, drinks, pool tables and darts.

Tupy also plans to work with the Ode family, who own Crawford’s downtown and Wagoo Burger, to run food and beverage service, with the goal being to open by this summer.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog has been taken in by Almost Home Canine Rescue.
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty
Jaxon Scheff has broken barriers and formed a strong bond with his guide runner, a...
Teen becomes first blind track runner in South Dakota
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest
Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated
Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies

Latest News

SDSU reports decline in student debt from graduate data
SDSU reports decline in student debt from graduate data
A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
Herreid School closed Thursday due to intruder
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
As construction on the bridge between Pierre and Fort Pierre picks up, the time it takes to get...
Construction pushes Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge to one lane