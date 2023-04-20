SiouxFalls.Business reports Lucky’s adding second location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, a vacant former restaurant on the south side of the city will be home to a second Lucky’s location.

Owner Kevin Tupy is purchasing the former Cody’s Smokehouse BBQ building at 6401 south Louise Avenue.

Tupy has been the owner of Lucky’s on Phillips Avenue since 2021, and he wants the second location to keep the same focus of entertainment, drinks, pool tables and darts.

Tupy also plans to work with the Ode family, who own Crawford’s downtown and Wagoo Burger, to run food and beverage service, with the goal being to open by this summer.

