Students make traditional indigenous ribbon skirts at Whittier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In their work with students at Sioux Falls Whittier Middle School, librarian Becky Heikkela and Native American Connections teacher Dr. Ann Robertson noticed how many of their indigenous students don’t own traditional Native American garments.

The pair also saw the school had sewing machines on hand that were not being used. Knowing the generational trauma caused by the inability to practice Native traditions imposed by the government during the 1800s and much of the 1900s, and the healing that can come from taking part in these traditions, the educators developed an idea to bring Whittier girls and their moms into the school to create ribbon skirts together.

“I want to do it because I haven’t been in sync with my culture at all, so I want see how it goes and make ribbon skirts so I can show my younger siblings,” said RayLynn Spieno, a Whittier student. “I got really excited, I want to have my own ribbon skirt and see what I created with the ribbon skirt.”

The event runs Thursday through Saturday and the team is currently raising $1,500 to purchase the supplies needed.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.