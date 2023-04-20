Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two Sioux Falls men arrested in aggravated assault, drunk driving incident

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report an assault happened just after midnight Wednesday night in central Sioux Falls.

There was an earlier report of a vehicle that may have had an intoxicated driver in it.

According to officials, a man pulled up to his home in the 200 block of S. West Ave. shortly after midnight. He was planning to back his car into his driveway, but before he could, another car came and parked in his driveway.

When the homeowner got out of his vehicle to ask the other driver to move, the passenger in that vehicle got out and attacked the victim, fighting with him.

The passenger jumped back into the car, and the car took off.

Afterward, the victim realized he had been stabbed. He had stab wounds to his abdomen and his arm.

The victim got a license plate number, which was released to officers.

He went to the hospital for his injuries.

An officer found the vehicle near 6th Street and Covell Ave. The same two men were inside but had switched positions so that the passenger who stabbed the victim was now the driver.

The suspect who stabbed the victim was 27-year-old Nicholas Turning Bear the 4th from Sioux Falls. Turning Bear was charged with Aggravated Assault, DWI First, No Driver’s License, Threatening Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving and Open Container.

The man who was originally the driver was 24-year-old Mandre Adams from Sioux Falls. He was charged with DWI First, No Driver’s License and Open Container.

There was no connection between the victim and the suspect.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
Herreid School closed Thursday due to intruder
A Sisseton man charged for the 1992 murder of a minor in Roberts County has pled not guilty.
Sisseton man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder
A car accident on Minnesota Ave. caused traffic delays in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
Car accident in downtown Sioux Falls delays traffic
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
The dog has been taken in by Almost Home Canine Rescue.
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty

Latest News

The 20th annual Gourmet Guys fundraiser, which is a benefit for the Center for Active...
Gourmet Guys annual fundraiser takes place Sunday
April 19th Plays of the Week
April 19th Plays of the Week
Hair and makeup supervisor Jessica McGinty applies the lead character's famous cast to actor...
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ star forms bonds with his two casts
A six-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that has gathered a massive cult following is...
“Dear Evan Hansen” star forms bonds with his two casts