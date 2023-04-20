Two Sioux Falls men arrested in aggravated assault, drunk driving incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report an assault happened just after midnight Wednesday night in central Sioux Falls.

There was an earlier report of a vehicle that may have had an intoxicated driver in it.

According to officials, a man pulled up to his home in the 200 block of S. West Ave. shortly after midnight. He was planning to back his car into his driveway, but before he could, another car came and parked in his driveway.

When the homeowner got out of his vehicle to ask the other driver to move, the passenger in that vehicle got out and attacked the victim, fighting with him.

The passenger jumped back into the car, and the car took off.

Afterward, the victim realized he had been stabbed. He had stab wounds to his abdomen and his arm.

The victim got a license plate number, which was released to officers.

He went to the hospital for his injuries.

An officer found the vehicle near 6th Street and Covell Ave. The same two men were inside but had switched positions so that the passenger who stabbed the victim was now the driver.

The suspect who stabbed the victim was 27-year-old Nicholas Turning Bear the 4th from Sioux Falls. Turning Bear was charged with Aggravated Assault, DWI First, No Driver’s License, Threatening Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving and Open Container.

The man who was originally the driver was 24-year-old Mandre Adams from Sioux Falls. He was charged with DWI First, No Driver’s License and Open Container.

There was no connection between the victim and the suspect.

