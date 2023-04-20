USF softball swept in doubleheader at Mankato

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls softball team fell to Minnesota State earlier today in a midweek conference matchup. Despite USFs best efforts, both games went to the Mavericks with final scores of 4-1 and 4-3.

GAME 1 – L, 4-1

Minnesota State got on the board first when the Cougars gave up a solo homerun to start the game.

Sioux Falls answered back in the top of the fourth when Megan Lawson tapped in an RBI single to score Kylie Madrid from third.

The Mavericks tacked on another three runs in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homerun as well as a two-run homer to seal their game one victory.

Madrid led Sioux Falls in game one with three hits, including one double in the top of the fourth, while crossing the plate once for the Coo. Lexie Swift was close behind with two hits of her own.

Kait Van Der Zwaag started in the circle for game one where she went on to pitch 4.2 innings and forcing two strikeouts. Kennedy Thomas made a relief appearance late in the fifth forcing one strikeout against six batters.

GAME 2 – L, 4-3

Both teams were jail locked until Sioux Falls brought two runs in during the fifth. Van Der Zwaag poked in a two-run double to score Madrid as well as Meghan Jochimsen to give the Cougars a late 2-0 lead.

Lawson once again singled up the middle to score Van Der Zwaag in the top of the seventh to give USF a 3-0 lead as they headed to the bottom of the inning.

The Mavericks managed to tap four in to end the game 4-3 against the Coo.

Swift and Madrid once again led game two with two hits, but Van Der Zwaag and Taryn Wagner also joined in with two of their own.

Hanna Cress had a strong outing with a season high eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched. Cress faced 28 batters on the day while only giving up just three walks.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action this Saturday and Sunday as they host Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State this weekend at the Sanford Diamonds. Both games are scheduled to start at 1pm with game two to follow at 3pm. For Saturday’s games against Duluth, the Cougars will host their annual Staff Appreciation game.

Recap courtesy USF Athletics/Madie Brink

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.