Watch: Watertown crash involves police vehicle

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown Police Department patrol car was struck Monday when a vehicle crossed the center median.

The accident happened around 3:47 p.m. in the 2600 block of Ninth Avenue SE.

According to police, the officer was on the way to assist another officer with an unrelated traffic crash investigation.

Authorities report that a vehicle pulled out and struck a westbound vehicle on Ninth Ave SE. The struck vehicle then lost control and crossed the center median, crashing into the eastbound patrol vehicle.

According to the Watertown Police Department, the collision caused “disabling damage to the patrol vehicle.”

The South Dakota Highway Patrol was asked to investigate the crash.

The Watertown Police officer and another driver were treated and released at Prairie Lakes Healthcare, officials say.

The Watertown Police Department shared video footage of the incident on their Facebook page:

