10pm Sportscast Thursday, April 20th

Augie’s new WBB Coach, Chloe Lamb at Mary, College Baseball & Softball and HS Softball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Despite the wintry weather we still had a busy sports day Thursday. The Augustana Vikings introduced their new Women’s BB Coach Jillian Flores Bennett. Former USD/Onida standout Chloe Lamb enjoyed her first year in college coaching. Plus highlights from USF-Augie Baseball, Augustana softball and Jefferson-Aberdeen softball.

