Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2023 Sioux Falls Cinco de Mayo Fiesta announced

2023 Sioux Falls Cinco de Mayo Fiesta announced
2023 Sioux Falls Cinco de Mayo Fiesta announced(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family fiesta celebrating and appreciating Latino cultures will be taking place on May 13 at Falls Park.

The event will feature authentic Latino food, music, art and free children’s activities. A returning event at the festival this year is the Chihuahua fashion show, where dog owners can dress up their chihuahuas and win prizes.

The fiesta will benefit Caminando Juntos, a ministry of Presentation Sisters. Caminando Juntos, which means “walking together,” is ministry to the Latino population in the Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, founded in 2002. They provide assistance with education, healthcare, legal and immigration counseling services.

“The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is a celebration of the Latino cultures in the Sioux Falls area,” said Caminando Juntos Executive Director, Matthew Tschetter. “It is an annual family friendly event where people of all backgrounds can come together to enjoy a day of wonderful Latino foods, music and other activities. Come and join us, as we celebrate the rich traditions and cultures of the Latino community, whom have greatly enriched the Sioux Falls community and the nation.”

The full schedule of events and opportunities to volunteer can be found on the Presentation Sisters website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developing: Body of missing woman found in Watertown
A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
UPDATE: Herreid School intruder scare believed to be ruse
Name released in Brookings County fatal crash
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two Sioux Falls men arrested in aggravated assault, drunk driving incident
FILE - Gillis, her boyfriend Blake Walsh and their friends got lost while going to another...
Woman shot after wrong turn had hopes, dreams, father says

Latest News

El Riad Shrine Circus in Sioux Falls
El Riad Shrine Circus taking place at the Sioux Falls Arena
A South Dakota teacher is facing child pornography charges after an FBI investigation led...
Todd County teacher indicted for child pornography
The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy found mold growing in bottles of Wonky Weeds THC syrup when...
Mold found growing in Wonky Weeds THC syrup at Northland Vapor
Watertown man faces 50 charges for sex crimes