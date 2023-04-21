2023 Sioux Falls Cinco de Mayo Fiesta announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family fiesta celebrating and appreciating Latino cultures will be taking place on May 13 at Falls Park.

The event will feature authentic Latino food, music, art and free children’s activities. A returning event at the festival this year is the Chihuahua fashion show, where dog owners can dress up their chihuahuas and win prizes.

The fiesta will benefit Caminando Juntos, a ministry of Presentation Sisters. Caminando Juntos, which means “walking together,” is ministry to the Latino population in the Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, founded in 2002. They provide assistance with education, healthcare, legal and immigration counseling services.

“The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is a celebration of the Latino cultures in the Sioux Falls area,” said Caminando Juntos Executive Director, Matthew Tschetter. “It is an annual family friendly event where people of all backgrounds can come together to enjoy a day of wonderful Latino foods, music and other activities. Come and join us, as we celebrate the rich traditions and cultures of the Latino community, whom have greatly enriched the Sioux Falls community and the nation.”

The full schedule of events and opportunities to volunteer can be found on the Presentation Sisters website.

