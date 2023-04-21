Brookings School District receives full accreditation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Education awarded the Brookings School District full accreditation for 2023-2028 on Thursday.

The accreditation signals that the district meets all of the state’s and the DOE’s requirements.

According to a release from the district, the accreditation was granted after the district completed all requirements of the accreditation process, allowing the district to maintain its accreditation in good standing.

In its earlier review, the DOE discovered a need for the district to update a school policy, update credentials on educators, and update the District School Improvement plan. These have been remedied.

During the recent accreditation process, the Department of Education identified three items requiring additional documentation to meet the DOE’s requirements. Dr. Willert and his team addressed the items immediately and were able to successfully complete each of these items satisfactorily.

“We are extremely proud of the district’s accreditation and our standing with the South Dakota Department of Education,” said Superintendent Dr. Klint Willert.

