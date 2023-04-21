Cougars take game one of delayed doubleheader at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The game started at 5 o’clock on Wednesday with 2 USF hitters reaching base before lightening delayed the game and 90 minutes later, ended it for the night. At 3 o’clock Thursday after it was done snowing, the game resumed and the Cougars picked up where they left off the previous night.

Dane Small singled to bring in the games first run and Brady Klehr brought home the next run as USF built a 3-0 lead after 1.

It continued in the second inning when Tyler Cate blasted a 2-run HR to make it 5-1 and that was more than enough support for pitchers Cole Wright and Reese Gaber who combined for a 2-hitter.

Klehr had another RBI in the 5th inning that sealed the 7-2 victory.

In the second game, Augie built a commanding 6-1 lead before the Coo rallied late to tie things up and then take the lead in the 9th inning. Dane Small hit a pair of solo HR’s for the Cougars in the big comeback.

But Augustana rallied in the bottom of the 9th to split the series when Raggon Pinnow singled home 2 runs for the 8-7 win for the first place Vikings, now 19-6 in NSIC play.

