Deadline Extended for Mayor’s Youth Council Applications

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The deadline for applications for the 2023–2024 Mayor’s Youth Council has been extended to Friday, May 5, 2023. Private, public, and home-educated juniors and seniors in Sioux Falls are encouraged to apply to have their voice heard in local government and develop their leadership skills.

The Mayor’s Youth Council gives students an opportunity to share input on community issues, learn about City government, and impact the community through group volunteer efforts. Meetings are held monthly during the school year, in addition to possible other activities and volunteer events. Youth Council members will connect with Mayor Paul TenHaken often while collaborating with other leaders from City departments and the City Council. They will also tour City facilities, like the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill, the water purification plant, and the new Public Safety Campus set to open this fall.

The application process involves basic information about the applicant, several short-answer questions, and a letter of recommendation written by a teacher or school staff member. The City’s planning team for the Mayor’s Youth Council understands how busy the end of the school year can be for students and teachers and has extended the deadline to give the students more opportunity to apply if they are interested. Applications can be found online at www.siouxfalls.org/myc.

