El Riad Shrine Circus taking place at the Sioux Falls Arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s the 80th year for the El Riad Shrine Circus in Sioux Falls. Jeff Landborg is the Circus Chairman.

“It’s great family entertainment, that’s for sure. We’ve got traditional acts, and our promoter’s got two new buffalo that he’s really proud of. We’ve got trained cats, kittens that do trapeze stuff. It’s kind of nostalgic for the parents to bring their kids, too, because it’s the kind of circus they grew up on,” said Jeff.

It’s showtime, too, for the Shriners, after months of planning. Leo Baumgart is this year’s Potentate.

“We get together for four days and work hard. It takes two to three hundred volunteers to take care of each show,” said Leo.

“This is the one thing that we as Shriners look forward to every year. It’s definitely a labor of love. But it’s the biggest fundraiser that we have,” said Jeff.

The most popular treat at the circus is cotton candy, and over the course of nine shows, they sell an estimated 14,000 to 16,000 bags of it.

They also sell a lot of stuff you don’t eat, like glowsticks.

“I love to be around the novelty stand right when they open the doors because that’s where the kids head right away. They want to come over here, and they see this. Their eyes light up. They just love it,” said Leo.

The circus is spending a lot of time in South Dakota.

“We started in Chamberlain with four shows over two days. We’ll have nine shows here in Sioux Falls over four days and then five shows starting in Mitchell on Monday over three days. Then we break off. Then in late June, we’ll be back with Yankton and Winner, South Dakota,” said Jeff.

General admission tickets are free for kids 12 and under.

