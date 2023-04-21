Avera Medical Minute
Finding community through Avera Race Against Cancer

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Race Against Cancer is about three weeks out, and organizers are gearing up for the home stretch.

That includes people like Karri Stearns, a cancer survivor who helps make sure race day runs smoothly.

The race started 35 years ago as an event to recognize women battling breast cancer and raise money for the cause.

Since then, it’s grown into a much larger community.

“The last few years, we’ve gone, ‘Gosh, there’s so many people that have cancer.’ The race doesn’t mean just breast cancer anymore. We’ve expanded it. There are just lots of people — men, too. They have different forms of cancer, so it just brings us all together as a community,” said Stearns, group exercise coordinator.

