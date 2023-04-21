Funeral arrangements set for SD Dem Chair Randy Seiler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, former US attorney and chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party Randy Seiler passed away, and funeral arrangements were announced on Thursday.

The memorial service will be held on Monday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Pat Duffy Community and Youth Involved Center in Pierre.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre.

Interment will follow at the Pierre Cemetery.

