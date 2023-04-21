Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Harris Machine Company to open Aberdeen location

A North Dakota-based parts-manufacturing business will be expanding with a new location in the...
A North Dakota-based parts-manufacturing business will be expanding with a new location in the Hub City.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A North Dakota-based parts-manufacturing business will be expanding with a new location in the Hub City.

Harris Machine Company uses CNC machining, robotic welding and a highly-skilled in-house-trained workforce to provide parts for companies such as Terex, John Deere and Caterpillar.

A family-owned business, Harris Machine Company has been continually growing and adding new manufacturing capabilities, jobs and career advancement opportunities for it’s employees.

The Harris location in Aberdeen will be in what is known as the former K.O. Lee building, but the company hopes to grow the Aberdeen location quickly.

“We have been looking to expand our manufacturing footprint into a new market so we can service our existing customers and take on new orders as well,” said CEO Jay Harris. “Our business is extraordinarily strong, and we see great opportunities on the horizon. Aberdeen is an excellent fit for Harris Machine Company, and we look forward to getting started in the K.O. Lee building while we build our business and look toward further expansion opportunities in the Aberdeen market.”

“It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the team at Harris Machine Company and we are excited to welcome them to Aberdeen. The employee friendly culture at their company and their commitment to the community are two things Aberdeen will notice immediately,” said Aberdeen Development Corporation CEO, Michael Bockorny.

An open house and ribbon cutting will happen in the summer and hiring will begin immediately. Applicants can contact HR Coordinator Karla Hoelscher at 701-742-2536 Ext. 107 or apply on their website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
UPDATE: Herreid School intruder scare believed to be ruse
Developing: Body of missing woman found in Watertown
A Sisseton man charged for the 1992 murder of a minor in Roberts County has pled not guilty.
Sisseton man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder
A car accident on Minnesota Ave. caused traffic delays in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
Car accident in downtown Sioux Falls delays traffic
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own

Latest News

South Dakota organization questions school library content
South Dakota organization questions school library content
Carol Cressman is the mother of Ryan, who she described as being an athletic, energetic...
Sanford’s ‘Wall of Heroes’ honors organ donors
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office says there is no further threat to the public and Herreid...
Sioux Falls woman calls in hoax shooter threat to Herreid school to escape authorities
School was called off for Herreid students on Thursday after a woman tried to escape...
Sioux Falls woman calls in hoax shooter threat to Herreid school to escape authorities