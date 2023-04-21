Harris Machine Company to open Aberdeen location

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A North Dakota-based parts-manufacturing business will be expanding with a new location in the Hub City.

Harris Machine Company uses CNC machining, robotic welding and a highly-skilled in-house-trained workforce to provide parts for companies such as Terex, John Deere and Caterpillar.

A family-owned business, Harris Machine Company has been continually growing and adding new manufacturing capabilities, jobs and career advancement opportunities for it’s employees.

The Harris location in Aberdeen will be in what is known as the former K.O. Lee building, but the company hopes to grow the Aberdeen location quickly.

“We have been looking to expand our manufacturing footprint into a new market so we can service our existing customers and take on new orders as well,” said CEO Jay Harris. “Our business is extraordinarily strong, and we see great opportunities on the horizon. Aberdeen is an excellent fit for Harris Machine Company, and we look forward to getting started in the K.O. Lee building while we build our business and look toward further expansion opportunities in the Aberdeen market.”

“It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the team at Harris Machine Company and we are excited to welcome them to Aberdeen. The employee friendly culture at their company and their commitment to the community are two things Aberdeen will notice immediately,” said Aberdeen Development Corporation CEO, Michael Bockorny.

An open house and ribbon cutting will happen in the summer and hiring will begin immediately. Applicants can contact HR Coordinator Karla Hoelscher at 701-742-2536 Ext. 107 or apply on their website.

