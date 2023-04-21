Jefferson softball team wins big over Aberdeen despite the wintry conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ashlen Johnson turned on the jets on a drive to the fence and made it an inside-the-park Home Run and the Cavaliers were literally off and running. That made it 3-0 in the first inning and they weren’t done.

Kendall Kniffen’s run-scoring hit that the wind played tricks with increased the lead to 7-0 still in the first at-bat for JHS.

It continued in the 2nd inning when Whitney Portner knocks in a pair of teammates and the Cavs went on to win 16-1 at Sherman Park.

