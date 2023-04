Marauders thrilled to have Chloe Lamb coaching WBB at Mary

BISMARCK, ND (Dakota News Now) -Onida native and former Coyote Chloe Lamb was sure fun to watch during her high school and college career. She always played the game the right way.Now, she’s sharing what she’s learned along the way with the Marauders of Mary as an assistant coach.

And as Photojournalist Sam Tastad found out, they are thrilled top have her on their bench.

Chloe Lamb, Mary Assistant Coach says, “ITS WEIRD TO THINK LESS THAN A YEAR AGO I WAS PLAYING IN WACO TEXAS AND BEATING BAYLOR AND OLE MISS AND PLAYING IN THE SWEET 16 IN WICHITA.”

Carly Kottsick, Mary Senior says, “WE WERE ALL STOKED. AN INCREDIBLY YOUNG TALENTED WOMAN, INCREDIBLE SUCCESS, WHO DOESNT WANT OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN FROM THAT. THAT’S LIKE THE JACKPOT.”

Chloe says, “ACTUALLY CLOSER TO HOME NOW THAN I WAS GOING TO SCHOOL AT USD. IT’S JUST KIND OF CRAZY. I WENT TO SUMMER CAMP AT USD, STARTED TO PROPOSE SOME THINGS WE TYPICALLY DO AT PRACTICE, AND THINGS COACH P HAD DONE FOR US.”

Rick Neumann, Mary WBB Coach says, “END OF CHLOE’S CAREER THROUGH THAT FINAL FOUR THERE TILL MIDDLE OF JUNE, I BASICALLY RECRUITED HER LIKE A STUDENT ATHLETE.”

Announcer says, “ASSISTED BY CHLOE LAMB.”

Neumann says, “I WOULD SAY OUR GIRLS HAVE ACCESS TO ONE OF THE WINNINGEST MINDS IN NCAA WOMENS BASKETBALL HISTORY.”

Chloe says, “ORIGINALLY I NEVER WANTED TO GET INTO COACHING. I ASSUMED YOU HAD TO BE A HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER TO DO THAT.”

Carly says, “HAVING CHLOE ON BENCH AS BEEN SUCH A POWERFUL PRESENCE. IT DEPENDS ON HOW YOU CATCH HER, SHE IS A VERY RESERVED INDIVIDUAL WHO TAKES THINGS AS THEY COME, MAKES ADJUSTMENTS AS NEEDED AND ENCOURAGES US TO DO SAME AND WHEN THINGS ARE OUT OF YOUR CONTROL. SHE PREACHES YOU CAN ONLY CONTROL WHAT IS IN FRONT OF YOU AND NEXT STEPS.”

Chloe says, “I ALWAYS KNEW THEY WORKED REALLY HARD. BUT ITS JUST AT A DIFFERENT LEVEL NOW THAT I CAN SEE IT. AND ALL PREPARATION THEY DID AND DO.”

Chloe says, “A LOT OF WAY I HAVE STARTED TO COACH COMES FROM COACH P AND COACH SEFTNER HAD A HUGE IMPACT ON ME AS WELL. GETTING TO HAVE THOSE TWO AS MENTORS IS SOMETHING I WILL ALWAYS HOLD CLOSE TO MY HEART, AND KNOW I LEARNED A LOT FROM THEM AND HOPEFULLY CAN KEEP THEIR LEGACIES GOING. I’D ARGUE WITH A LOT OF PEOPLE I HAD BEST 5 YEAR COLLEGE BASKETBALL EXPERIENCE THAN ANYONE HAS EVER HAD. I WILL DIE ON THAT HILL. IN SOME WAY SHAPE OR FORM IF I CAN GIVE THAT TO THESE GIRLS SO THEY HAVE FEELING AFTER GRADUATING LIKE I DID. AS OF NOW, NOT SEEKING ANYTHING NEW. SEE THIS IS A HARD QUESTION FOR ME TO ANSWER BECAUSE I AM JUST LIVING IN THE MOMENT RIGHT NOW. WHEN THINGS ARE PRESENTED TO ME IN FUTURE THEN I WILL TAKE A LOOK. I KNOW THESE GIRLS DESERVE SOME CONSISTENCY AND I AM EXCITED TO SEE WHAT WE CAN DO IN FUTURE.”

