Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mold found growing in Wonky Weeds THC syrup at Northland Vapor

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy found mold growing in bottles of Wonky Weeds THC syrup when...
The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy found mold growing in bottles of Wonky Weeds THC syrup when making an inspection of Northland Vapor Company in Moorhead.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy found mold growing in bottles of Wonky Weeds THC syrup when making an inspection of Northland Vapor Company in Moorhead.

The inspection was part of a civil lawsuit against Northland Vapor alleging the company has violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws (Minnesota Statute 151.72).

The lawsuit was filed in December of 2022.

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is also concerned about the amount of THC in these products.

Consumers are urged not to consume Wonky Weeds products and discard Wonky Weeds delta-9 THC syrup. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy instructs anyone experiencing serious side effects from the products to call 911, call their local poison control center and get emergency medical help right away.

Northland Vapor has locations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Fargo, North Dakota; Bemidji, Minnesota; and Moorhead, Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developing: Body of missing woman found in Watertown
A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
UPDATE: Herreid School intruder scare believed to be ruse
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two Sioux Falls men arrested in aggravated assault, drunk driving incident
Name released in Brookings County fatal crash
FILE - Gillis, her boyfriend Blake Walsh and their friends got lost while going to another...
Woman shot after wrong turn had hopes, dreams, father says

Latest News

Watertown man faces 50 charges for sex crimes
The Iowa Supreme Court chamber in the Iowa Judicial Building on Feb. 22, 2023.
Iowa court denies South Dakota man’s appeal in pipeline trespassing case
Utah-based company buys Kum & Go
Friday is opening day for the Verne Drive In movie theater in Luverne, Minnesota.
Verne Drive-In opens for the season