Mold found growing in Wonky Weeds THC syrup at Northland Vapor
SAINT PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy found mold growing in bottles of Wonky Weeds THC syrup when making an inspection of Northland Vapor Company in Moorhead.
The inspection was part of a civil lawsuit against Northland Vapor alleging the company has violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws (Minnesota Statute 151.72).
The lawsuit was filed in December of 2022.
The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is also concerned about the amount of THC in these products.
Consumers are urged not to consume Wonky Weeds products and discard Wonky Weeds delta-9 THC syrup. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy instructs anyone experiencing serious side effects from the products to call 911, call their local poison control center and get emergency medical help right away.
Northland Vapor has locations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Fargo, North Dakota; Bemidji, Minnesota; and Moorhead, Minnesota.
