Mold found growing in Wonky Weeds THC syrup at Northland Vapor

SAINT PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy found mold growing in bottles of Wonky Weeds THC syrup when making an inspection of Northland Vapor Company in Moorhead.

The inspection was part of a civil lawsuit against Northland Vapor alleging the company has violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws (Minnesota Statute 151.72).

The lawsuit was filed in December of 2022.

MN Stat. 151.72 requires a manufacturer of a THC product to submit representative samples of the product to an independent, accredited laboratory to certify the product complies with the standards adopted by the Board. Testing must be consistent with generally accepted industry standards for herbal and botanical substances. Additionally, testing must confirm the product does not contain more than trace amounts of any mold, pesticides, heavy metals, and other prohibited substances. One of the Board’s allegations in the pending lawsuit is that these companies failed to provide the Board with required testing results to confirm whether their edible cannabinoid products met these testing requirements.

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is also concerned about the amount of THC in these products.

Consumers are urged not to consume Wonky Weeds products and discard Wonky Weeds delta-9 THC syrup. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy instructs anyone experiencing serious side effects from the products to call 911, call their local poison control center and get emergency medical help right away.

Northland Vapor has locations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Fargo, North Dakota; Bemidji, Minnesota; and Moorhead, Minnesota.

