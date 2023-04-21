Avera Medical Minute
New Augie WBB Coach Jillian Flores Bennett is excited about the opportunity

Coach Flo brings energy and a competitive spirit to the Vikings
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana women’s basketball team has been coached by Dave Krauth for the last 34 years. So filling his shoes is a big-time responsibility, especially when you consider how successful the program has been.

Well today Augie introduced us to the 7th coach in program history which is rather amazing. 34 year old Jillian Flores Bennett, better known as Coach Flo is going to fill those shoes with plenty of enthusiasm and says her team will be fun to watch as well.

So what was it that made this job so appealing, knowing that it comes with a little more pressure than normal?

New Augie WBB Coach Flo says, “From the moment I started researching Augustana and through conversations with Josh to the interview process, everyone really impressed me. And the community support, the tradition of winning and really the ladies on the team have impressed me as well with the way they carry themselves and the reputation they have on campus. So everything combined was making it an easy yes for me to pursue this opportunity.”

Augustana Athletic Director Josh Morton says, “You know from the first conversation I had with her, her energy came through and her communication style. And also you just got this competitive spirit. There’s just kind of a chip on her should about competitiveness that I loved.”

I’ll have Coach Flo on Calling All Sports tomorrow. She’s impressed with how many basketball hoops she’s seen around town while looking for a place to call home.

She’s been coaching for 10 years after starting as a socail worker. And she’s really glad to have found her way back to the sport she loves.

