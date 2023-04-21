Northern State temporarily takes dorm offline to accommodate revenue gap

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University has seen a gradually declining revenue gap over the last few years, and has a two-pronged approach to combat it.

Since 2017, Northern State has seen just over a 7% decrease in enrollment numbers. As most universities create their budget for each fiscal year before enrollment numbers come in, adjustments have to be made when those numbers are low. NSU President Neal Schnoor said this was common around the country.

“Every institution in the country is competing for students right now. It’s happening nationwide. It’s affecting vocational and junior colleges, higher ed schools. You have to make sure you have a great product. You have to give students a premiere experience, and you have to provide them the support services,” said Dr. Schnoor.

In a campus forum on Wednesday, Dr. Schnoor outlined the university’s plan to both increase revenue and cut costs.

When looking at efficiencies, Northern decided that there was some room to save money. Three faculty positions that are currently open, including a painter, a custodian and a music faculty member, will be left vacant. The number of computers on campus will also be consolidated, as most students use their personal laptops. Other operational costs have been reevaluated.

The university also announced earlier this year that McArthur-Welsh, a dorm building that has 175 beds, will be taken offline next year. Dr. Schnoor said most students prefer suite-style living when residing on campus.

”So, McArthur-Welsh is an old-style where the students were two to a very small room. That’s a 175-bed facility that really only 60 to 70 students wanted to live in anymore,” said Dr. Schnoor.

Taking McArthur-Welsh offline, however, is a temporary plan.

“When we look at McArthur-Welsh moving forward, likely, we’ll renovate that facility that is more condusive. That would be larger rooms, a little more privacy in the restrooms. So, for a very reasonable amount of money, we can turn that into an option as we grow enrollment,” said Dr. Schnoor.

Overall, these cuts will save Northern State $449,000 each year.

The second prong of the revenue plan includes a growth strategy to increase enrollment and encourage retention.

”So, our strategic enrollment plan will talk a lot about recruiting and retention, our unique Northern experience, those kinds of things. We’re simply going to make ourselves more known. We have to invest in marketing,” said Dr. Schnoor.

NSU has also received some help from the state legislature this year, including funding to keep tuition rates flat as well as $1.5 million to jumpstart the Lincoln Hall Project.

”Some of the funding is federal funding, and we’re waiting on approval. In the meantime, instead of waiting for that federal funding, we said let’s go ahead with the engineering and architect. So, when the federal funding does come through, we’re ready to start building,” said Rep. Al Novstrup of Aberdeen.

Dr. Schnoor said in replacement of McArthur-Welsh Hall, the university will be reopening Steele Hall, which is a 65-bed suite-style dorm building that was previously closed due to the pandemic.

