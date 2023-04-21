Avera Medical Minute
OYO: Repairing Winter Damage

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter has come to an end (allegedly) and now we turn our attention to our yards and how to repair some damage caused by the long winter months.

This week, Doug and Aaron talk about some pests that could have damaged your yard and surrounding plants over the winter, such as rabbits, voles, and deer, and how to fix and prevent that from happening.

