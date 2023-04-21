Program to benefit teenage victims of violence announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 14th annual Compass Center Gala was held Thursday night, and with it came the announcement of a new program to benefit teen victims of violence.

The Youth VIP Program engages teens in the process of problem-solving violence by training and equipping them to be advocates and educators among their peers.

“The risk factors for the teens are high to victims of sexual assault and being in violent relationships, so it’s not the grown-ups telling them what to do. It’s them being part of the solution and finding out the problem for the next generation of peers because we don’t want them to experience that,” said Compass Center Executive Director Michelle Trent.

The funds also raised from the event will go towards a rape crisis hotline for the community of Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.