Rain, Snow Showers Continue

Snow Accumulations for Some
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of northeastern South Dakota through Saturday morning. With a combination of snowfall and windy conditions, traveling will be challenging in Day, Roberts, and Marshall counties.

We’ll continue to see snowfall working its way through the rest of today. While most of central and southern South Dakota will just deal with a rain/snow mix not resulting in anything for snow accumulations, portions of northeastern South Dakota could see around 4 to 6 inches of new snowfall in that area in the Winter Weather Advisory. Wind gusts will range between 30 and 50 mph today.

The weekend is looking a little cool and breezy, especially on Saturday. Highs will be stuck in the 30s and 40s with wind gusts around 30 mph. We should see less wind, more sunshine, and some warmer temps for Sunday with highs back in the 40s and 50s. Our next chance of precipitation will come our way on Tuesday and Wednesday.

