Roosevelt High School threat deemed a hoax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The principal of Roosevelt High School notified the school community Friday morning of a threatening message received earlier this week.

Principal Tim Hazlett stated that school officials became aware of a social media message that included “language which could have been seen as threatening.”

Hazlett wrote that the school cooperated with law enforcement to investigate the situation.

The account used to communicate the alleged threat was determined to be a spoof account, according to Hazlett. No actual threat was present.

Hazlett stated the incident has led to rumors, and he asked for the community’s help in debunking those rumors.

“Currently there is no existing threat, but as always, if someone has first-hand knowledge, please communicate that information to the school as soon as possible. We continue to encourage you to ‘See something, Say something’ so we can address those concerns and slow the rumor mill,” Hazlett wrote.

