Rotary announces upcoming conversation with Congressman Dusty Johnson

Dusty Johnson to attend Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary for live Q & A.
Dusty Johnson to attend Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary for live Q & A.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary has announced a live Q & A with Congressman Dusty Johnson (R) on Monday, April 24. Johnson is expected to discuss congressional updates from Washington, D.C. and how they might impact South Dakotans.

The Rotary session will start at 12 p.m. on Monday at the Holiday Inn Sioux Falls-City Centre, located at 100 West 8th Street. All Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club programs are open only to Rotarians and their guests, but the Q & A will be livestreamed on the Rotary’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

