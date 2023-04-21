Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls area Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds of Muslims in the Sioux Falls area joined millions around the world on Friday to celebrate the end of the Islamic holiday Ramadan.

Among other observances, the holiday includes a period of fasting. The Sanford Pentagon hosted a large congregation for Eid al-Fitr, known as the “festival of breaking fast.”

The holiday is celebrated with a distribution to the needy, the giving of gifts and social gatherings.

For those who attended, it’s also an opportunity to strengthen their sense of community.

“We have all of our people here. I feel happy to see them, all my brothers and sisters out here. It makes me happy to see all my people out here,” said attendee Ahmed Mohammed.

“When you come to Eid, you don’t really know how many Muslims there are in Sioux Falls, and then when you come to Eid prayer at the Pentagon, and you see how many Muslims there are, it’s like wow,” said another attendee, Dursitu Omar.

This year, Ramadan began on March 22 and ended on Thursday night.

