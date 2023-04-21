Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese planning church restructuring

By Austin Goss
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are currently about 86,000 Catholics east of the Missouri River in South Dakota, with over 70 priests serving them. But those numbers are on a slight decline over the course of the last ten years.

“Our real desire, Bishop Degroot’s desire is to say what can we do in the coming period of time, so that twenty years from now we are not just managing decline, but we are thriving and booming and advancing the mission of the church,” said Father Scott Traynor, Vicor for Lay and Clergy formation. “Our efforts in Set Ablaze is to do precisely that, to organize our resources in the Diocese to reverse that trend.”

It’s why the Sioux Falls Diocese is undergoing “Set Ablaze,” a plan that they say will reinvigorate church members and bring new members into the church.

As written, the plan would assign multiple pastors to a pastorate, which means that rather than having one pastor set to a church, there would be multiple rotating around regionally.

Each pastorate is intended to have roughly the same amount of Catholic households in it across the board.

Similar plans have already come to many Dioceses across the country, with a similar one likely coming to the Rapid City Diocese in the future.

”Something different for our Dioceses is that they are being forced to do this because the drop in the number of priests,” explained Traynor. “That is not the case in our Diocese at all. Our decline in the number of priests is still several years away.”

For many parishioners across the area, the change has raised concerns, specifically that rural parishes may become less of a priority under the new model.

Others say that the change is consistent with the church’s mission.

”Imagine that you are looking across the Dioceses, and you see all these embers spread across the Diocese, all across South Dakota. All these small fires burning, what if we pulled those flames together and really started a roaring fire?” said Sioux Falls area parishioner Emily Leedom.

The new plan will go into effect officially on July 25.

