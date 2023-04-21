Sioux Falls road construction to cause lane closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota Avenue, 33rd Street and 41st Street will experience lane closures on Monday.

The city reports that starting on Monday, April 24, the outside westbound lane on 41st Street will be closed from Grange Avenue to Minnesota Avenue to allow crews to make improvements to the ADA accessibility along the corridor, including accessible curb ramps and sidewalks with corresponding driveway restorations and concrete curb and gutter repairs.

The city says this is the first of four phases of the project, which includes both sides of 41st Street from Willow Avenue to Minnesota Avenue. The entire project is anticipated to be completed by August.

Also starting on Monday, April 24, crews will perform concrete repairs at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 33rd Street.

Repairs will start on the west side of the intersection on 33rd Street from Minnesota Avenue to Spring Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the outside lane from Spring Avenue to Minnesota Avenue. Westbound traffic will be shifted north to the outside lane from Spring Avenue to Minnesota Avenue. Along Minnesota Avenue, the northbound outside lane will be closed at the intersection for curb and gutter repairs.

Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed within one week, according to the city.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

