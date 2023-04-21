Avera Medical Minute
Todd County teacher indicted for child pornography

A South Dakota teacher is facing child pornography charges after an FBI investigation led...
A South Dakota teacher is facing child pornography charges after an FBI investigation led agents to his PayPal account.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. FRANCIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota teacher is facing child pornography charges after an FBI investigation led agents to his PayPal account.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted 33-year-old Charles Reambonanza, a science teacher at St. Francis Indian School according to his LinkedIn page and the school’s website.

According to court documents, he was in possession of two computers and two cell phones containing child pornography. If convicted, the federal charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

