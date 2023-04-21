Avera Medical Minute
Utah-based company buys Kum & Go

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop announced it has acquired the Kum & Go convenience store chain.

According to Kum & Go, Maverik will also acquire Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier owned by the Krause Group.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The combination of Maverik and Kum & Go creates a best-in-class convenience store operator across the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions with a differentiated value proposition across fuel, food service and inside store offerings.”

“This is the most momentous day in the 63-year history of our family business,” said Tanner Krause, president and CEO of Kum & Go. “My family has worked for four generations to create and build Kum & Go into a business that has done an incredible amount of good for our people, for Iowa and beyond. Serving as President for the past five years has been the fulfillment of my lifelong dream. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Chuck Maggelet for years and hold a lot of respect for him as a person and a business leader. I’m confident the Maggelets and Maverik will be good stewards of Kum & Go’s people and culture for generations to come.”

According to a release, the transaction is expected to close in the coming months.

