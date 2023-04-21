Verne Drive-In opens for the season

LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Friday is opening day for the Verne Drive-In movie theater in Luverne, Minnesota.

Opening weekend will feature “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which is rated PG, followed by “Champions,” which is rated PG-13.

This weekend, the gates to the drive-in open at 7:10 p.m. The first show will start around 8:45 p.m.

Admission is $12 per person, and tickets for ages 5 and under are free.

The concession building offers Pizza Ranch pizza, popcorn, and snacks, as no outside food is allowed.

