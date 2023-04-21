Avera Medical Minute
Watertown Development Company executive director resigning
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Michelle Kakacek announced that she will be leaving her current position as Executive Director of the Watertown Development Company after nine years with the company.

Kakacek was hired as the Director of Business Development in 2014 and was promoted to Executive Director in May of 2022. She played in integral role in recruiting businesses to the area and development, earning her a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) in 2020.

“I want to thank WDC and its leadership for the opportunity to serve the organization as Director of Business Development and then as Executive Director,” said Kakacek. “I am immensely proud to have been a part of this team and its work over the last several years. I look forward to working alongside WDC as a partner and supporting its mission in my upcoming role.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we want to thank Michelle for her years of hard work and dedication our organization,” said Board Chair Jim Redlinger. “Though we are sad to see her go, we are happy for her to be pursuing new opportunities and looking forward to future partnerships.”

The Board of Directors Executive Committee will be looking to find a replacement in the coming months. Kakacek will be finished with her duties as Executive Director in May.

