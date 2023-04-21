Avera Medical Minute
Watertown man faces 50 charges for sex crimes

(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charges against a Watertown man who was arrested last month include First-Degree Rape, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Sexual Contact with a Child Under the Age of Sixteen.

According to Codington County court documents, 48-year-old Robert Hagen was arrested on March 15 on 50 charges including multiple incidents of Domestic Abuse, First-Degree Rape of an Individual Less Than the Age of Thirteen, Fourth-Degree Rape of a Victim Less Than Sixteen, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Sexual Contact with a Child Under the Age of Sixteen.

A plea of not guilty was entered on March 22, according to KXLG News.

Two victims testified before a grand jury, and Hagen received multiple recharges by the indictment.

KXLG News reports that Thomas Sannes is representing Hagen and has a status hearing set for May 17. If no agreement is presented beforehand, a jury trial will take place May 25.

Hagen is currently held in the Codington County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond and cannot have any contact with the alleged victim.

All information was provided by KXLG News.

