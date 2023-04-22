Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

AFPM warns states against opt out of federal waiver

By Parker Brown
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple states, including South Dakota, are petitioning the EPA to allow them to opt out of a federal waiver in hopes of increasing E-15 gasoline sales. A trade association in DC is advising against the opt out.

American Fuel and Petrochemical manufacturers, or AFPM, is raising concerns about the effects of eight midwestern states removing the RVP waiver, saying it would negatively impact the supply chain and increase the cost to consumers.

E-10 gasoline is sold year-round and the summertime supply is on it’s way. The newer E-15 blend, which contains more ethanol, is becoming more prominent in the midwest, but it’s not sold year-round. The EPA created a Reid Vapor Pressure waiver on E-10 production years ago, relaxing production limitations. Now, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin are asking the EPA to give equal opportunity to both fuel productions by removing the waiver and approving sales of E-15 year-round.

“Rather than extending that waiver to E-15, what the governors are asking the EPA to do is actually take that waiver away for E-10. What that does is it changes the base gasoline that needs to be distributed across these eight states,” said Patrick Kelley, Senior Director for Fuel and Vehicle policy for the AFPM.

The benefit to these eight states if allowed to opt out would be increased sales for the corn and ethanol industry. If these states get their way, the AFPM warns of some unintended consequences that could actually raise costs for producers and retailers.

“Because this requires real infrastructure upgrades at refineries, that takes time and money,” explained Kelley. “We had a modeling firm take a look at doing a refinery by refinery analysis and what they concluded is that it would cost the midwest region between 500 and 800 million dollars in total in the first summer alone.” According to the AFPN, supply disruption from a new boutique gasoline could push costs up to $1.1 billion.

The study shows that higher costs to refineries will have a ripple effect for consumer costs at the pump. It also explains more problems that snowball from higher costs to produce E-10.

“The other challenge is that it actually means there will be less fuel available in the midwest because refineries will have to actually reduce some of their output because of the change,” said Kelley.

The EPA will likely make their decision this summer and if the opt out is approved, implementation for producers and retail gas stations will begin for 2024.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developing: Body of missing woman found in Watertown
A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
UPDATE: Herreid School intruder scare believed to be ruse
Name released in Brookings County fatal crash
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two Sioux Falls men arrested in aggravated assault, drunk driving incident
Watertown man faces 50 charges for sex crimes

Latest News

American Fuel and Petrochemical manufacturers, or AFPM, is raising concerns about the effects...
AFPM warns states against opt out of federal waiver
A Brandon teen will soon have the opportunity to meet with some of the nation’s top elected...
Brandon teen headed to D.C. to advocate for Diabetes care
The event is a two-day indoor market filled with unique products from vendors in a six-state...
Junkin’ Market Days kicking off at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
The event is a two-day indoor market filled with unique products from vendors in a six-state...
Junkin’ Market Days kicking off at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds