AFPM warns states against opt out of federal waiver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple states, including South Dakota, are petitioning the EPA to allow them to opt out of a federal waiver in hopes of increasing E-15 gasoline sales. A trade association in DC is advising against the opt out.

American Fuel and Petrochemical manufacturers, or AFPM, is raising concerns about the effects of eight midwestern states removing the RVP waiver, saying it would negatively impact the supply chain and increase the cost to consumers.

E-10 gasoline is sold year-round and the summertime supply is on it’s way. The newer E-15 blend, which contains more ethanol, is becoming more prominent in the midwest, but it’s not sold year-round. The EPA created a Reid Vapor Pressure waiver on E-10 production years ago, relaxing production limitations. Now, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin are asking the EPA to give equal opportunity to both fuel productions by removing the waiver and approving sales of E-15 year-round.

“Rather than extending that waiver to E-15, what the governors are asking the EPA to do is actually take that waiver away for E-10. What that does is it changes the base gasoline that needs to be distributed across these eight states,” said Patrick Kelley, Senior Director for Fuel and Vehicle policy for the AFPM.

The benefit to these eight states if allowed to opt out would be increased sales for the corn and ethanol industry. If these states get their way, the AFPM warns of some unintended consequences that could actually raise costs for producers and retailers.

“Because this requires real infrastructure upgrades at refineries, that takes time and money,” explained Kelley. “We had a modeling firm take a look at doing a refinery by refinery analysis and what they concluded is that it would cost the midwest region between 500 and 800 million dollars in total in the first summer alone.” According to the AFPN, supply disruption from a new boutique gasoline could push costs up to $1.1 billion.

The study shows that higher costs to refineries will have a ripple effect for consumer costs at the pump. It also explains more problems that snowball from higher costs to produce E-10.

“The other challenge is that it actually means there will be less fuel available in the midwest because refineries will have to actually reduce some of their output because of the change,” said Kelley.

The EPA will likely make their decision this summer and if the opt out is approved, implementation for producers and retail gas stations will begin for 2024.

