American Society of Civil Engineers SDSU chapter receives national recognition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Robert Ridgeway Student Chapter Award for the top performing national outstanding student chapter in America has been awarded to the South Dakota State University chapter of the ASCE for the second year in a row.

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) is a national organization working towards the advancement of civil engineering technology. The SDSU chapter, under the faculty guidance of Zachary Gutzmer, was competing against all ASCE chapters in the country.

The award is based on effectiveness and professional diligence of the Chapter officers, members and faculty advisors. Criteria for the award also includes community outreach, from volunteering for organizations like Habitat for Humanity to working with middle and high school students.

SDSU Alum Marisa Geldert-Murphy, P.E., who is also the President Elect of the ASCE, presented the award.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.