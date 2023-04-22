Augustana hosts first model UN event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school students took part in the Augustana model United Nations event on Saturday.

The goal of the event is to simulate the United Nations and its procedures. Those in attendance were placed on committees, taking on the role of delegates and discussing a wide range of issues.

Students learn about global issues and how to discuss them in a diplomatic nature.

“Both of us started this year because we did this is high school,” said student Prince Adihikari. “It was one of our prominent activities and we have seen this being hosted in most of the bigger universities mostly east coast and west coast. The Ivy Leagues have been hosting Model UN the last 60 years, so we kind of wanted to do it here too. And I think this is the first time, not only at Augustana but in all of Sioux Falls.”

Current Augustana students and faculty were on hand for the event.

