Bouman and Coyote new offense sharp in spring finale

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new South Dakota Coyote offense led by quarterback Aidan Bouman and new offensive coordinator Josh Davis certainly made a good first impression for fans who came out to the spring game on Saturday afternoon at the Dakota Dome.

Bouman, the son of former Minnesota Viking quarterback Todd Bouman who took over as starter late last season for the now departed Carson Camp, threw a pair of touchdowns during the Coytoes’ spring finale.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

South Dakota opens the 2023 season on September 2nd at the University of Missouri out of the SEC. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

