Bouman and Coyotes ready to put new offense to test in spring finale

USD spring game tomorrow in Dakota Dome at 1:00 PM
Coyotes look to establish new offense
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes are hoping this spring football season will help them establish a new identity on offense.

If there’s one thing this spring certainly seems to have set in stone it’s the leadership of Aidan Bouman at quarterback. They also hope to show how far they’ve come in their new offense under new coordinator Josh Davis tomorrow during their annual spring game at 1:00 PM at the Dakota Dome.

