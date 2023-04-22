Bouman and Coyotes ready to put new offense to test in spring finale

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes are hoping this spring football season will help them establish a new identity on offense.

If there’s one thing this spring certainly seems to have set in stone it’s the leadership of Aidan Bouman at quarterback. They also hope to show how far they’ve come in their new offense under new coordinator Josh Davis tomorrow during their annual spring game at 1:00 PM at the Dakota Dome.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.