Consistency the spring aim for defending FCS National Champion Jackrabbits

SDSU Spring Football Game tomorrow at SJAC at 2:30 PM
Veteran Jacks seek consistency
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For some college football programs the spring practice season can set the tone for the upcoming season.

At South Dakota State they already set a pretty good tone for 2023 by winning the FCS National Championship last year. With almost their entire team returning the Jackrabbits are heavy favorites to defend their title as well.

State knows that starts in practice, and quarterback Mark Gronowski knows his team could have been a lot better last year. He wants to use this spring to help the Jacks be ready to roll come September.

The annual spring football game is tomorrow at 2;30 PM at the SJAC.

