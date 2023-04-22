Avera Medical Minute
Coo tennis drops St. Cloud to earn NSIC Tournament date with Augie

USF wins first NSIC Tournament match since 2019
Coo beat St. Cloud State in NSIC Tournament
By Zach Borg and Madie Brink
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls wrapped up opening day of the 2023 NSIC Tennis Championships today with a 4-0 win over No. 5, St. Cloud State. The Cougars picked up their first NSIC Championship win since 2019 to advance to the semifinals tomorrow afternoon.

DOUBLES

Sioux Falls secured the doubles point when Danielle Thorfinnson and Talia Janos defeated Johana Brower and Claudia Munoz Perez 6-4 while Ella Hancock and Sydney Osburn took a 6-0 win over Oriana Grott and Maria Paz Aoki.

SINGLES

Katelyn Nesheim picked up the Coo’s first singles victory with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Maria Molitor.

Sydney Osburn secured her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Claudia Munoz Perez to give Sioux Falls a 3-1 lead.

Ella Hancock sealed the deal with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Arisa Kashima to advance USF to the semifinals for the first time since 2019.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will take on No. 1 seeded Augustana tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. inside Huether Family Match Pointe for the NSIC Tournament semifinals.

